Morgan County pharmacy indicted by DoJ for alleged filling 160 fraudulent prescriptions

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Morgan County pharmacy is accused of dispensing thousands of highly addictive controlled substances in violation of the Controlled Substances Act in a newly filed federal lawsuit, U.S. Attorney John W. Huber has announced.

The complaint was filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City, according to a statement issued by the Department of Justice, Utah District.

Ridley’s Family Markets, Inc., a corporate-owned supermarket and pharmacy chain, is accused of failing to recognize “red flags” of improper and illegitimate prescriptions.

Ridley’s operates 31 grocery stores and two stand-alone pharmacies in Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and Nevada.

The Morgan pharmacy, at 275 E. 300 East, became the subject of a DEA investigation after it was discovered that Ridley’s filled 160 forged and fraudulent prescriptions for two of its regular customers, the statement says.

“The United States alleges in its complaint that the customers’ actions were so obviously fraudulent that any reasonable pharmacist would have prevented the illegal diversion of dangerous opioids and other controlled substances by properly following the provisions set forth by the CSA,” the statement says.

“The Morgan location is the second pharmacy owned by Ridley’s to be accused of this conduct,” the statement says. “A Ridley’s pharmacy located in Casper, Wyoming, is also alleged to have filled more than 200 illegitimate prescriptions written by a now convicted pill-pushing doctor.

“The actions sought in this complaint are part of the ongoing efforts made by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Utah and its federal law enforcement partners to combat the opioid crisis through criminal prosecutions and civil actions.”

The lawsuit alleges Ridley’s shirked its responsibility as the “last line of defense between powerful controlled substances with high potential for abuse and the people seeking them.” In addition to overlooking obviously altered paper prescriptions, Ridley’s turned a blind eye to numerous “red flag” warnings of drug abuse and diversion, including:

Filling prescriptions not within the scope of the prescriber’s practice

Unusual levels of cash sales

Prescriptions for the same drugs in multiple strengths

Prescriptions for daily doses higher than medically necessary

Similar or duplicate prescriptions written for more than one family member residing at the same address

Prescriptions for drug combinations well-known in the medical and pharmacy community as carrying a high risk for drug abuse

The lawsuit alleges that Ridley’s employees not only failed to comply with CSA

protocol, they failed to follow their own minimal safeguards. Following this protocol would have prevented the diversion of thousands of dangerous opioids.

Dispensing drugs in violation of the CSA carries a civil penalty of up to $67,627 per violation. The complaint alleges “hundreds” of violations by Ridley’s with just the two customers.

In addition to civil penalties, the United States seeks injunctive relief to restrain Ridley’s violations of the CSA.

Read the lawsuit below: