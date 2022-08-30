Morgan County Sheriff: Suspect charged with 4 felonies after found under child’s bed in Morgan

MORGAN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been booked into the Weber County jail on four felony charges after Morgan County Sheriff‘s officials say he was found hiding under the bed of a 7-year-old Morgan girl.

A deputy was dispatched at 4:39 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, on a call of a burglary in progress, says a probable cause statement filed in the arrest of 25-year-old Garrett Brent Henstra Bills.

The deputy arrived to find the homeowner “in a physical altercation with the suspect. The suspect had been located under the homeowner’s 7-year-old female child’s bed.”

Both the homeowner and Bills told the officer “that when the homeowner attempted to stop the suspect a physical altercation took place. Both parties stated that the altercation spilled out into the hallway, and based on the suspect’s action caused the homeowner and the suspect to fall down the stairs in the home causing injuries to the homeowner.

“The suspect was found to be wearing all black clothing with a shirt tied as a mask on his face on the day of his arrest.”

The homeowners said that, over the past three weeks, their daughter “told them that a male in all black wearing a mask had come inside of her room on two different occasions,” Bills’ probable cause statement says.

“The homeowners reported their 7-year-old daughter told them on the first incident the suspect was hiding under the bed, and that the suspect touched her buttocks. The homeowners reported on the second incident their 7-year-old child told them that the suspect again was wearing all black and hiding under her bed. The homeowners reported on the second incident the 7 year old did not report any touching.”

In a forensic interview at the Weber/Morgan Children’s Justice Center, the child said the man touched her buttocks from under the bed on the first occasion. On the second occasion, the girl said the man came out from the bed and interacted with her while holding one of her stuffed animal toys.

“It should be noted that Garrett is a stranger to all parties in the victim residence,” the affidavit says. The statement also says that a screen is missing from the house next door to the victim’s, and a young girl resides in that house as well.

Bills is being held without bail on suspicion of:

Aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony

Aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony

Two counts of burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony

A separate probable cause statement filed in the same Aug. 26 incident says the homeowner found Bills under his daughter’s bed. It adds that “An open window with a missing screen door was located inside the kitchen of the residence, and a backpack belonging to the homeowner was located outside the window.”

The affidavit says the deputy read Bills his Miranda rights, and Bills stated that he understood “and wanted to talk to me,” the statement says. “Garrett stated he had been drinking, I detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage being emitted from his breath as he spoke to me.

“Garrett stated he did not know who the house belonged to and stated he was not sure why he went into the residence but stated it could have been to steal some money. Garrett was advised he was under arrest for burglary of a dwelling and intoxication.”

Intoxication is a class C misdemeanor.

Bills’ preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 9. He is being held without bail.