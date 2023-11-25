Morgan Fire, Mountain Green Fire knock down residential blaze

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Mountain Green Fire, assisted by Morgan County Fire & EMS, responded to a residential fire early Saturday morning.

“Early this morning, Morgan Fire & EMS responded to assist Mountain Green on a house fire,” says a social media statement. “Mountain Green Fire Department arrived on scene and found defensive fire conditions, and quickly set up to mitigate additional hazards.

“We were able to integrate our crews into theirs, helping with aerial operations and exposure protection. Our ambulance crew provided medical standby and rehab assistance for all firefighters on scene.”

There were no injuries to first responders, and the homeowners were out of time at the time of the incident, the statement says. No fire location was provided.

Photos courtesy Morgan County Fire EMS

“The fire was called under control around 9 a.m. today,” the Morgan Fire statement says.

“It is a privilege to work closely with our response partners in a time of need. Many thanks to Mountain Green Fire Protection District for allowing us to come and work with them.”