Morgan High School to transition to online learning through Dec. 7

MORGAN, Utah, Nov. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Morgan High School will be transitioning to online learning through the first week of December, officials announced Tuesday.

“Due to the rate of increase in COVID cases and current total, 20+ with both students and staff, Morgan High School will move to online learning from the end of classes today, Nov. 17, through Dec. 4,” says a letter to parents and guardians from district superintendent Doug Jacobs.

“In-person instruction will resume on Dec. 7. All after-school programs, including athletics, are suspended until Dec. 7. This transition to online instruction applies only to the high school. The middle schools and elementary schools will continue in-person according to their current schedules as their positive numbers remain very low.”

Weekly COVID-19 counts are posted on the district website here.

“MHS teachers will be working from their classrooms and available during regular school hours to provide online instruction and instructional support,” the letter says.

“Additional assistance will be offered for academic programs through scheduled appointments. Students are expected to log in to their Canvas accounts daily beginning on Thursday, Nov. 19.”

Lunches will be provided through curbside pickup from 10:30 to 11:30.

“As always, the Morgan County School Board evaluates health and safety risks on a case-by-case basis,” the letter says. “And, while most of the current cases have been traced to contact outside school, the board is persuaded by the total number of cases and rate of increase in cases that the best course of action is a temporary transition to mitigate the escalation in cases we are seeing at our and other area schools.”

The letter adds: “Please do your part by encouraging your students to continue to social distance — including avoidance of gatherings, wear face masks when around anyone who is not an immediate family member, and continue following hand-washing and other sanitation guidelines.”