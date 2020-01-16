Morgan residence destroyed by fire

MORGAN, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were displaced by a house fire overnight in Morgan.

The fire started on Wednesday just before 11 p.m. in the area of 3700 West and 4500 South. All three residents and their dog escaped the structure safely.

A spokesman from Morgan County Fire & EMS said it appears the fire started in the attic, and was ignited by a wood-burning stove.

Twenty-two firefighters responded from Morgan County, South Weber and Mountain Green. The effort was delayed because the nearest hydrant was covered by snow. Homeowners are asked to keep hydrants clear of snow.

The blaze took about three hours to extinguish. According to reports, only about a quarter of the house remained. The Red Cross responded to help the displaced residents.