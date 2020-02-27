Moroni residents urged not to give tap water to infants due to nitrate contamination

MORONI, Utah, Feb. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Moroni City has issued a drinking water warning, urging residents not to give local tap water — found to have high levels of nitrate B — to newborns and babies younger than six months old.

The contaminated tap water should not be given to infants, nor should formula or other drinks that are mixed with tap water for consumption by infants.

“Please notice in the warning that the biggest concern is for infants under 6 months old,” says a Facebook post issued later Wednesday afternoon. “Adults and children older than six months can drink the tap water. However, if you are pregnant or have specific health concerns, you may want to consult your doctor.”

A notice posted said the high level of nitrate B is the result of “a mechanical failure to one of the two sources serving Moroni City.”

Infants who drink water with high contamination levels “can become seriously ill, and, if left untreated, could die,” the notice says.

Symptoms of serious distress included shortness of breath and a bluish skin tone, the notice says.

Bottled water should be used until further notice for the needs of infants younger than six months. Older children and adults are able to process nitrates, so are safe, the notice says.

Boiling tap water, filtering it or letting it stand will not make it safe for infant use, according to the provided information.

“Moroni City is working around the clock to repair the broken source,” the city statement says. “Prior to removing this do-not-drink order, Moroni will take water samples to ensure drinking water meets state and federal health standards. Moroni is working with state and county agencies to correct this problem.”

Residents who need bottled water can get it between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday at the city’s community center, at 80 S. 200 West.

See the city’s full statement below, or view it online: