Midvale Motel 6 shooting victim dies; details released about suspect, incident

MIDVALE, Utah, June 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 30-year-old man has died after being shot early Sunday outside a Midvale Motel 6.

“The victim from the Sunday morning shooting in Midvale died early this morning,” says a Unified Police statement released Monday. “He is Tyler Allen Williams, age 30, from Ogden.”

The suspected shooter, Lorenzo DeAngelo Parker, is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail.

Parker, 26, faces initial charges of:

Felony discharge of a firearm, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a first-degree felony

Escape from custody, a third-degree felony

Unified Police officers responded to the scene, at 7263 S. Catalpa St., about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

“The officers were informed that there was one injured male who had been shot and was screaming, and another male who was seen running from the scene,” says Parker’s probable cause affidavit, filed on Sunday.

“Officers arrived and located the victim, later identified as a 30-year-old male. The victim is currently in surgery at IMC and not expected to survive,” the document says.

Officers found a spent 9mm casing and a black semi-automatic handgun on the pavement of the motel’s parking lot, the police statement says.

Patrol units reported the victim collapsed at the northwest end of the parking lot, and a blood trail led from the area where it is believed the victim was shot all the way to where he collapsed, it says.

A rusted, solid metal bar, reportedly about a foot long, also was found.

A 13-year-old witness told officers the involved parties were drinking in Room 116 of the motel, and the victim and Parker had been “arguing throughout the night.

“At some point the victim grabbed two metal stakes from a grassy area on the northwest lawn of the Motel 6 and began to go after Parker with them,” the suspect’s probable cause statement says.

“Parker pointed the gun at the victim and pulled the trigger, but it did not fire. Parker cycled the gun, points it at the victim and fires one time. The victim began screaming and running away, until he collapsed in the west portion of the parking lot.”

The statement says Parker began talking spontaneously when secured in the back of the patrol vehicle.

“He said ‘I f∙∙∙∙ed up. I would like lethal injection. I stole the gun from my cousin,'” the affidavit says.

Another male witness, identified as A.S., said he met the victim in the motel parking lot, and the victim invited him to hang out in his room, 116. A.S. said he and the victim “got into an argument but reconciled with a handshake. A.S. said he and the victim left and went downtown for one to two hours.

“A.S. said when they arrived back at the Motel 6, Parker approached them and began following them around the parking lot. The victim became annoyed with Parker and another argument ensued. Parker pulled out a handgun and started waving it around. The victim grabbed something to defend himself but A.S. did not know what it was. A.S. said he walked back towards his room losing sight of Parker and the victim when he heard a gunshot.”

A.S. said he turned around and saw Parker approach him with the gun pointing at his face.

“A.S. said he walked away and grabbed the 13-year-old witness and went into room 116, another witness, B.C. was calling 911.”

Motel video

Motel surveillance video viewed later by police showed the incident, including the victim following Parker through the parking lot, holding a pipe in each hand, the statement says.

“Parker started backing up away from the victim. Parker and the victim walked back, just north of room 116. The victim again advanced towards Parker. The two changed directions and Parker started to advance towards the victim. The victim backed away from Parker then ran west through the parking lot. The victim appeared to be stumbling favoring his left side.”

Parker was informed of his Miranda rights by detectives, and requested an attorney, the statement says.

“While Parker has been in the interview room, Parker has made multiple comments about having shot someone, and stating he did not want to live if he killed someone. Parker asked how the victim was and asked if he had died yet.”

Parker also stated it was obvious what had happened and said the evidence was all on scene, the affidavit says.

“Parker also made the comment that it was self-defense but did not go into further details.”

Parker, who is from Alabama, had been in Utah for about a month with no permanent residence or job, the statement says, and it was suggested he be held without bail.

The affidavit also noted that Parker made unsuccessful attempts to get away from police.

“Parker has also made numerous attempts to pick his handcuffs and stated he was going to jump from a window to escape.”