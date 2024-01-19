Mother and son arrested for drug trafficking in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 19, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a mother and her 15-year-old son on drug charges including distribution after a search warrant turned up mushrooms, marijuana and LSD in the home.

“Our investigations and crime scene units served a search warrant last week resulting in the arrest of a 15-year-old male and his mother for drug possession and distribution.” the South Jordan Police Department said in a Thursday night press release.

“Our detectives seized large amounts of drugs, to include LSD, two handguns, and over $7,000. Great job everyone!”

“It was for sure not just for personal use,” Lt. Case Winder, public information officer, told Gephardt Daily. The case is sensitive with a juvenile involved, he said, but the amounts seized were large enough for distribution charges for the mother, who is in her 40s. She likely also faces child endangerment charges, Winder said.

Investigation of the pair covered several months, who were the only people living in the home, he said. The case involved undercover buys of drugs involving both, Winder said. The presence of the father is unknown although no others are believed involved in the alleged drug-dealing.