Court documents: Mother who drove into golf course pond in South Salt Lake charged with child abuse homicide

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman who drove into a golf course pond in South Salt Lake earlier this month with her child in the car has now been formally charged.

Brittanie Mae Miloshevsky’s 18-month-old son was found in the vehicle partially submerged in the pond on June 7; he subsequently passed away in the hospital.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said Miloshevsky, 28, is facing charges of:

Child abuse homicide, a second-degree felony

Criminal mischief, a second-degree felony

Child endangerment, a third-degree felony

Child abuse, a third-degree felony

DUI resulting in serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony

The child abuse charge was amended to child abuse homicide after the boy succumbed to his injuries.

The probable cause statement said police received a call at about 11:15 p.m. June 7, reporting that someone was driving around the golf course, Golf the Round, at 600 W. 3300 South.

Miloshevsky was found passed out near a fence on the golf course, the statement said. The arresting officer tried to make contact with the suspect through the fence.

“The A/P was lying on the ground and appeared to be trying to sleep,” the statement said. “While speaking with the A/P she admitted that she had been drinking. The A/P told officers that she had arrived there in a car.”

Officers searched the area and located the car submerged in the golf course’s pond.

“Officers checked the car and located a small child submerged in the vehicle,” the statement said. “The child was submerged for a substantial period of time in cold water. The outside temperature was 47 degrees. The A/P made no attempt to retrieve the child from the submerged car.”

The child was rushed to Primary Children’s Hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

“The A/P’s clothing was completely soaked with water and it appears she was in the vehicle at the time it went into the water,” the statement said. “Post Miranda, the A/P admitted that she had been drinking and smoking marijuana prior to driving. The A/P smelled like an alcoholic beverage. The A/P admitted that she knew the child was in the car while she had been driving.”

The suspect’s vehicle caused substantial damage to the fence and pond at the golf course.

Miloshevsky was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with her bail set at $250,000.