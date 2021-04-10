Motorcycle collision with 2nd vehicle turns fatal in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, April 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is confirmed dead after a motorcycle accident Saturday in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

The Unified Police Department first tweeted about the collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle at 4:05 p.m. Saturday, saying there were serious injuries.

A second tweet, about 8 minutes later, confirmed the injury accident had gone fatal.

A traffic notice from UDOT confirmed that that the eastbound roadway is expected to be blocked for as many as five hours, and three lanes are impacted. It told drivers who would normally use State Route 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon to choose an alternate route.

