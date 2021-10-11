Motorcycle crash closes Hwy. 189 in Provo Canyon

PROVO CANYON, Utah, Oct. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol and emergency medical crews responded to a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle on Highway 189 in Provo Canyon shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area until further notice.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital via ground ambulance. It was reported that the motorcycle had exploded. Scanner traffic and Utah Department of Transportation photos confirmed that the motorcycle was on fire.

It is estimated that the canyon will be cleared and reopened by about 9 p.m., according to a UHP tweet.