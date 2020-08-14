Motorcycle racer crashes traveling 252 mph on Bonneville Salt Flats

BONNEVILLE SALT FLATS, Utah, Aug. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist is in extremely critical condition after crashing at a speed of 252 mph while racing on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Tooele County Friday.

According to emergency dispatchers, the accident happened about 8 a.m. on what is the last day of Speed Week 2020.

The injured racer — whose name has yet to be released — was flown by medical helicopter to a Wasatch Front trauma center.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

