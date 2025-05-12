Motorcyclist, 17, dead after losing control on Alpine Loop Scenic Highway

UTAH COUNTY, May 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A teenage boy riding a Honda motorcycle west on State Route 91 Monday afternoon died in a crash.

The incident happened at about 2:09 p.m., a Utah Highway Patrol news release says.

“While rounding a corner, he left the travel lane to the right and lost control,” the release says.

“The vehicle crashed, the front wheel broke off and the rider sustained serious injuries.

“Medical arrived on scene and began life saving measures. The rider died on scene.”

The rider was a 17-year-old boy. SR-92, also known as the Alpine Loop Scenic Highway, was closed for the crash investigation.

Gephardt Daily will share additional information as it is released.