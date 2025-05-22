Motorcyclist, 57, dead after collision with tanker trailer on US-6 in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, May 21, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon after he apparently failed to notice that a semi with a tanker trailer was moving at a slower speed, and he ran into the back of the rig.

The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. on U.S. Route 6, near milepost 268, a Utah Highway Patrol news release says. Both vehicles were traveling up a steep hill, and officials believe the rider of the BMW cross-country motorcycle failed to notice the semi’s slow speed and hazard lights.

“The rider of the BMW was a 57-year-old male from the Netherlands,” the release says. “The driver of the semi was unhurt. Initially it was thought the tanker was leaking hazardous material, but it seems that it was oil/gas from the motorcycle.”

A third vehicle, passing the motorcyclist and semi at the time of the collision, was hit by debris and had relatively minor damage, the release says.

“The weather was clear and dry with no visual obstructions at the location of the crash,” the UHP statement says. “Westbound was shut down for about an hour before one lane was opened; Eastbound remained open.”

