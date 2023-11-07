Motorcyclist, 64, dies after crash with truck in Ogden intersection

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 64-year-old motorcyclist died Monday afternoon after he was hit by a truck in an Ogden intersection.

The motorcyclist was traveling east on 21st Street when he entered the intersection at Lincoln Avenue, Ogden City Police Lt. Will Farr said in a news release.

A truck headed south had stopped but then entered the intersection without seeing the motorcycle and crashed into it, the release says.

“The motorcyclist sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Once at the hospital, the motorcyclist passed away due to his injuries,” the release says.

No impairment is suspected, police said. The crash remains under investigation.