Motorcyclist, 67, dies after crash on I-84 in Morgan County

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Photo: Mountain Green Fire Protection District

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 67-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday after an accident on Interstate 84 east in Morgan County.

The accident happened at about 3:29 p.m.

“A group of motorcycles were traveling eastbound on I-84 near mile post 94,” a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety says. “One of the riders of a black Harley Davidson failed to stay on the road as it curved to the right, and went off the road to the left into the cable barrier.

“The 67 year-old male rider was taken to a local hospital where he died following surgery.”

Mountain Green volunteer fire/EMS personnel on Engine 131 responded to the accident scene, as did Paramedic Rescue 5 from Ogden. A volunteer firefighter received a non-life-threatening injury and was also taken to McKay-Dee Hospital, treated and released.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. Lane closures were in place for about two hours during the accident investigation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here