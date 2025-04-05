Motorcyclist critically injured in Ballpark neighborhood crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 4, 2025, (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was critically injured Friday evening after colliding with a pickup truck in Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood.

Officers responded about 6:50 p.m. after multiple calls came into SLC 911 operators reporting a crash near the intersection of 1300 South and State Street, according to a Salt Lake City Police Department news release.

“Officers from the SLCPD’s Liberty Patrol Division, Salt Lake City Fire Department, and Gold Cross responded and found a woman in her 30s on the ground with critical and potentially life-threatening injuries.”

Yaier Javiad, a public information officer for SLCPD, told media members at the scene, the truck was “making a left turn from State Street to go east on 1300 South when something caused the truck driver to slam on their brakes, at which point the motorcyclist was coming down and struck the truck.”

Due to the severity of the crash investigators were expected to remain on scene for hours.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

“The information contained in this news release is based on a preliminary review of the details available to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“As the investigation progresses, information may change,” the SLCPD news release said.

Photo by Gephardt Daily multimedia journalist Samuel Price