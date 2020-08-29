Motorcyclist critically injured in crash near Intermountain Medical Center in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition Friday night after the bike he was driving struck an SUV in Murray.

The accident happened at the intersection of East Intermountain Drive and South State Street just before 8:15 p.m.

“The SUV was turning into the parking lot where the Starbucks and Subway and other stores are,” Sgt. Jake Huggard, with the Murray Police Department, told Gephardt Daily. “The motorcycle clipped the back of the SUV.”

Huggard said the motorcyclist, a man in his mid-20s, was alone on the bike and was critically injured.

“Intermountain Drive runs next to the hospital (Intermountain Medical Center), and an ambulance was there and took him right to the hospital.”

Police had not yet identified the injured man, and Huggard didn’t know if he had been wearing a helmet or any protective gear, because “they scooped him into the ambulance before officers arrived.”

Sgt. Huggard said several other motorcyclists were in the area and a couple of them stopped at the scene of the accident, but only briefly. He said the police didn’t have a chance to talk with them, and it isn’t known if the man who crashed had been part of their group.