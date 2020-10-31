Motorcyclist critically injured in early morning Magna crash

MAGNA, Utah, Oct. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital in critical condition around 1 a.m. Saturday after crashing his bike in the area of 2700 South and 8000 West in Magna.

Lt. Paul Barker, with the Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily at the scene that detectives were in the area at about 12:45 a.m. and heard the sound of the motorcycle and the crash.

“They came out to investigate and found the motorcycle, so before it was dispatched to us, officers were on scene,” Barker said.

He said the single-vehicle accident occurred as the motorcycle was westbound on 2700 South and came to 8000 West, where there is a T-intersection.

“He laid the bike down, slid across and hit the light pole, then the cinder-block Jersey barrier,” Barker said.

The approximately 28-year-old motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, and the first officers who arrived provided first-aid and reported that the man was in critical condition with a head injury. He was transported to Intermountain Medical Center.

Barker said a witness had stopped their vehicle and remained on scene while the major accident team came out to investigate. The roadway was cleared fairly quickly because it was contained to a small area.

It isn’t known yet if any contributing factors were involved in the crash. An officer was at the hospital to gather any additional information available.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more details are made known.