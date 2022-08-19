Motorcyclist critically injured in Mountain Green crash

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash with another vehicle Thursday in Mountain Green.

The crash occurred on State Route 167 (Old Highway Road) near the Sinclair station at 5150 West, according to a post on the Mountain Green Fire Protection District‘s Facebook page.

A vehicle turned in front of the motorcyclist, who then hit the side of the vehicle, the post states.

The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where “the patient’s condition has improved,” according to the post.

The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.