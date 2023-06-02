Motorcyclist critically injured in Salt Lake City crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition Thursday night after slamming into the back of a pickup truck on State Street.

The crash was first reported about 11:34 p.m. “when a SLCPD patrol sergeant, driving south on State Street, approached the intersection of 1700 South and saw a motorcycle on the ground with significant damage,” according to press statement by the SLCPD PR Unit.

While performing first aid the sergeant determined the motorcyclist was critically injured and called for the Salt Lake City Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance to expedite their response.

Gold Cross Ambulance took the motorcyclist to a local hospital in critical condition.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, the crash occurred after the motorcyclist, headed south on State Street, at a high rate of speed, crashed into the back of a pick-up, also traveling south,” the SLCPD PR statement said. “The driver of the pick-up stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.”

The southbound lanes of State Street between Wood Avenue and 1700 South were closed while members of the Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team and SLCPD Crime Lab technicians surveyed the scene.

The roadway was expected to fully re-open by the morning commute, the SLCPD said.