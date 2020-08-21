Motorcyclist critically injured in West Jordan accident

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man believed to be in his 20s or 30 was transported to a hospital in critical condition after his motorcycle crashed in the roadway.

West Jordan Police officials were dispatched to the scene, at 7763 S. Campus Drive, at 1:24 a.m. Friday.

Officials could not confirm whether the motorcycle hit a rock that was present at the scene, or fell due to some other condition.

The victim did have a helmet, an official told Gephardt Daily.

A CART (Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team) team did come to the scene due to document evidence and conditions.