Motorcyclist critically injured in West Jordan collision with car

WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was hit and critically injured Monday afternoon in West Jordan.

It was about 12:30 p.m. when first responders were called to the area of 8760 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan Police Detective Scott List told Gephardt Daily.

“He’s in critical condition and we’re not sure he’s going to make it,” List said of the 35-year-old male victim. The car driver cooperated with police, and was not insured in the accident.

“The car was toing to turn west and the motorcyclist was going south,” List said. “Witnesses said he (the motorcyclist) was traveling at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic.

“When the driver turned left, the motorcycle hit the rear axel of the car and actually spun the car around.”

The driver said she had seen the motorcycle, List said, “but it was very far away when she saw it, and she had a hard time gauging the speed on it.”

Gephardt Daily will have updates as they become available.