Motorcyclist critically injured in West Jordan hit-and-run crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 25, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night near Gardner Lane and Redwood Road.

First responders were dispatched to the scene about 8:37 p.m. after witnesses called police and reported a male motorcyclist lying in the road.

Detective Dirk Petersen, public information officer for West Jordan Police, told Gephardt Daily a dark-colored SUV, believed to be involved in the collision, was last seen leaving the area, heading westbound on Gardner Lane.

The injured motorcyclist was transported to Intermountain Medical Center with what were initially described as life-threatening injuries.

“As investigators continue to gather evidence, the West Jordan Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team has closed off a portion of the road,” Petersen said. “Southbound lanes of Redwood Road, from approximately 8200 South to 8700 South, will remain shut down for several hours as authorities process the scene.”

West Jordan Police are asking anyone with information about the accident to come forward.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.