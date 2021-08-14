Motorcyclist critically injured in West Valley City collision

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was critically injured Friday evening when he was struck by a car on 4700 South near 2800 West.

West Valley City Police Sgt. Johnson said the crash happened at 5:47 p.m. as the adult male motorcyclist was westbound on 4700 South.

“An eastbound car wanted to go north into the shopping center and didn’t see the motorcycle,” Johnson told Gephardt Daily.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, but sustained critical injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to the hospital.

The accident is still under investigation, and no further information was immediately available.