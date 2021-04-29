UPD identifies motorcyclist fatally injured in Big Cottonwood Canyon accident

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, April 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist critically injured last Thursday in a Big Cottonwood Canyon crash, has died.

Unified Police officials have identified the victim as Taylorsville resident, Alejandro ‘Alex’ Chavez, age 23.

“We are saddened to report the motorcyclist from the crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon on the 22nd died yesterday from his injuries,” a UPD statement.

Chavez was riding with another motorcyclist when he missed a curve and crashed, according to information released by the Unified Police Department.

He was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

“Our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” Unified Police said.