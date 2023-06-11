Man, 40, dies after crashing motorcycle in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, June 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 40-year-old man died Sunday after losing control of the motorcycle he was riding and crashing into an embankment in Carbon County.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Bishop told Gephardt Daily the fatal accident happened about 11:45 a.m. on southbound state Route 191 near mile marker 256, a few miles south of Price.

The man had been riding with a group of motorcyclists in Indian Canyon when he lost control of the blue Yamaha R6 and crashed into an embankment, UHP stated in a news release.

Speed is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash, the release states.

SR-191 was closed to traffic during the investigation, according to UHP.