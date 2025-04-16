Motorcyclist dead after collision with car in SLC’s Fairpark neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 15, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcycle was fatally injured Tuesday evening after colliding with a car in Salt Lake City’s Fairpark neighborhood.

At about 6:08 p.m., dispatch was alerted to the crash, at 900 West and 200 North.

“Officers arrived and found a motorcyclist with critical injuries,” a news release from the Salt Lake City Police Department says.

“Paramedics took the motorcyclist to the hospital, where the patient later died.

“At this time, no information about the motorcyclist is available for release pending next-of-kin notification.”

The release said that, based on preliminary information, “the car was making a left turn from 200 North to go southbound on 900 West. The motorcyclist was going north on 900 West when it collided with the car.”

The car’s driver remained on scene. There was no indication of impairment, the release says. The intersection was closed for the initial investigation.

“No other injuries have been reported.”

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation, the release said. This crash marks the fifth traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2025.