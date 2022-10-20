Motorcyclist dead after collision with car in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcycle rider was critically injured in a collision with a car Wednesday in St. George, and later died from his injuries.

The collision happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Sunset Boulevard, according to Officer Tiffany Michell, St. George Police Department, who spoke in a video posted on social media.

Traffic was diverted until the scene could be investigated and cleared.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the crash to call dispatch at 435-627-4300.