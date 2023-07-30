Motorcyclist dead after collision with Prius in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, July 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died Saturday evening after colliding with a Prius near the intersection of Interstate 189 and a side street, Main Canyon Road, in Wasatch County.

Utah Highway Patrol and other emergency responders were summoned to the scene at about 6:30 p.m.

“A motorcycle was traveling southbound on State Route 189 approaching the curve near Wallsburg,” a UHP news release says. “A white Prius was on Main Canyon Road and stopped at the stop sign. The Prius began to travel directly across SR-189 to a Deer Creek day use area.

“As the Prius made it to the far right lane of the southbound lanes it was struck by the motorcycle traveling southbound. The motorcycle impacted the right rear corner of the Prius.

Photo Utah Highway Patrol

“The motorcyclist died at the scene. The two occupants of the Prius were uninjured. Impairment is not suspected, but speed is being investigated.”

The name of the deceased has not yet been released. Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.