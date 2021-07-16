Motorcyclist dead after collision with SUV in Logan

LOGAN, Utah, July 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with an SUV in Logan Thursday night.

A statement from the Logan City Police Department says emergency crews were called to the scene, near 3100 South U.S. 89/91, at 8 p.m.

“The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was southbound on US 89-91 in the inside lane,” the statement says. “An SUV, a Hyundai Palisade, was attempting to enter US 89-91 from 2000 West, making a left turn to go northbound on the highway. The SUV pulled out in the southbound lanes and was struck on the driver side by the motorcycle.”

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was critically injured, the LCPD statement says. CPR was performed at the scene. The male was transported to Logan Regional Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.