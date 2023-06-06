Motorcyclist dead after collision with Tesla doing U-turn in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have released the name of a man who died Monday night when his motorcycle collided with a Tesla making a U-turn.

The victim was Theodor Butcher, 56. He died at the scene.

SLCPD was alerted at 10:20 p.m., and responded to the scene, near 2 S. 5600 West.

“Salt Lake City Fire Department paramedics arrived on scene and started life-saving efforts but the motorcyclist, 56-year-old Theodor Butcher, died on scene,” says a news release issued by SLCPD.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe a Tesla, driven northbound on 5600 West by a 27-year-old man, made a U-turn in front of Butcher who was southbound. The driver of the Tesla remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No arrests or citations have been made.”

This crash marks the fifth traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2023.