Motorcyclist dead after crash near Ogden-Hinckley Airport

OGDEN, Utah, March 4, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 58-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon after he crashed near the Ogden-Hinckley Airport.

The incident happened at about 12:57 p.m., a statement from Ogden City Police says. The man, riding a 2012 Harley-Davidson, was in the area of 4000 Airport Road.

“The 58-year-old male was traveling north at a high rate of speed,” the OCPD statement says. “The rider lost control of the motorcycle and left the roadway.

“The male sustained significant injuries. Ogden police and fire units responded and administered first aid to the subject before he was transported to a local hospital.

“Unfortunately, he succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.”

No other vehicles or people were involved, the statement says. The roadway was closed for about two hours during the initial investigation, the statement says.