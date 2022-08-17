Motorcyclist dead after Morgan County crash, 150-foot fall down steep embankment

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died Tuesday night in a crash and a fall of about 150 feet down an embankment.

“Heartbreaking and backbreaking work for our volunteer firefighters last night on Trappers Loop,” says a statement issued by Mountain Green Fire Protection District.

“A motorcyclist crashed and was thrown about 150 feet down a steep embankment. Mountain Green Firefighters and Morgan Deputies struggled downhill and reached the injured person, but our crew found that the driver had unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.”

Firefighters and Utah Highway Patrol troopers used thermal imaging cameras to search the blackness for any additional victims, the statement says.

“Finding no one else, we then assisted the Medical Examiner, including using ropes to access the area.

“Trappers Loop was closed for UHP investigation for several hours. Fire units were on scene about two hours.”