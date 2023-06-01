Motorcyclist dead after Roy collision with vehicle

ROY, Utah, June 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 26-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday in Roy, just days after his wedding.

Family members have identified the victim as Easton Kraaima, who reportedly wed on Friday, and was expecting a child with his new wife this fall, according to a GoFundMe page.

Stuart Hackworth, spokesman for the Roy City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that officers responded to the crash at about 5:30 a.m. The scene was the intersection of 4800 South and 1900 West.

“The motorcyclist was southbound on 1900 West, and a vehicle on 4800 South turned north, and did not see the motorcyclist as he turned left in front of the motorcyclist, and the collision occurred,” Hacksworth said.

“The driver of the motorcycle was ejected from the motorcycle, and sustained fatal injuries from the accident.”

Hacksworth said a medical crew picked up the victim for transport to a hospital, but later reported that he had died.

Roy City Police do not release the names of victims without family permission, but Hacksworth did confirm the man who died was in his mid-20s. A multi-jurisdictional Weber County crash team investigated the scene because the accident was fatal.

Charges against the driver of the other vehicle are pending, Hacksworth said.

The GoFundMe account describes Kraaima as “a loyal friend and loving husband. He was hardworking, loved the outdoors, and his dog Moab. He couldn’t wait to become a father to his baby girl.”

As in every case, Gephardt Daily cannot guarantee donated funds will be used as stated. To check out the page for yourself, click here.