Motorcyclist dead after Weber County crash

WEBER COUNTY, July 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died after a 1:44 a.m. accident Saturday in Weber County.

The rider was northbound near Interstate 15’s milepost 343, which corresponds to Ogden’s 21st Street exit.

“The driver of the motorcycle hit the center concrete barrier, causing the driver of the motorcycle to be thrown from the motorcycle over the concrete median and into the southbound travel lanes,” says a statement released by the Utah Highway Patrol.

“The driver of the motorcycle was hit by multiple southbound vehicles causing fatal injuries to the driver. Both northbound and southbound traffic on I-15 was closed. Northbound traffic was open at approximately 6 a.m.”

Southbound lanes reportedly remained closed until about 7 p.m., until the on-scene investigation was complete.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.