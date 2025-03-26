Motorcyclist dead after West Jordan collision

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 26, 2026 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist critically injured in a hit-and-run incident Tuesday night has died from his injuries.

The victim was 23-year-old Garrett Randall Pace, Detective Dirk Peterson, Jordan Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

First responders were dispatched to the scene about 8:37 p.m. after witnesses called police and reported a motorcyclist lying in the road near Gardner Lane and Redwood Road.

Peterson said a dark-colored SUV, believed to be involved in the collision, was seen leaving the area.

The injured motorcyclist was transported to Intermountain Medical Center, where he later died.

“A witness to the crash reported the SUV left the area heading westbound on Gardner Lane, and was last seen traveling northbound on 3200 S. Haun Drive,” a statement issued Wednesday by the SJPD says.

“The SUV has not been located.”

Detectives believe the SUV to be a 2003-2006 model Chevrolet or GMC SUV, which would have significant damage to the passenger side of the vehicle, including the passenger mirror, running board and windows, the statement says.

“We extend our sincerest condolences to Garrett’s family,” the news release says.

“If anyone has additional information relating to this incident, please contact the West Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000.