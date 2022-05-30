Motorcyclist dead, passenger critically injured in collision with antelope in Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah, Utah, May 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist is dead and his passenger was extremely critically injured when an antelope jumped in front of their vehicle Monday morning in Garfield County.

The accident happened at 9:45 a.m. on State Route 12 near milepost 11, which is southeast of Panguitch.

The Harley-Davidson was traveling west when an “antelope jumped in front of the motorcycle,” says a Utah Highway Patrol/Department of Public Safety statement.

“The motorcycle struck the antelope and lost control causing both occupants to be fully ejected. The male driver sustained fatal injuries at the scene, the passenger was taken by ambulance and then flown to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

“Helmets were worn by both occupants but heavily damaged.”

The name of the deceased will not be released until his family can be notified.