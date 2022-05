Motorcyclist dead, passenger critically injured in collision with antelope in Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah, Utah, May 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist is dead and his passenger was extremely critically injured when an antelope jumped in front of their vehicle Monday morning in Garfield County.

The accident happened at 9:45 a.m. on State Route 12 near milepost 11, which is southeast of Panguitch.

The Harley-Davidson was traveling west when an “antelope jumped in front of the motorcycle,” says a Utah Highway Patrol/Department of Public Safety statement.

“The motorcycle struck the antelope and lost control causing both occupants to be fully ejected.┬áThe male driver sustained fatal injuries at the scene, the passenger was taken by ambulance and then flown to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

“Helmets were worn by both occupants but heavily damaged.”

The name of the deceased will not be released until his family can be notified.