Motorcyclist dies after crash on SR-93 in Woods Cross area

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Oct. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on State Route 93 in the Woods Cross area Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred when the man, who is from Clinton, was traveling westbound in the area of mile marker 43 at approximately 3:15 p.m., according to Utah Highway Patrol officials.

The man failed to negotiate a curve and was thrown from the motorcycle, officials said.

The man was initially conscious and breathing, but then may have gone into cardiac arrest and was unable to be resuscitated.

The man was wearing a helmet, officials said.

His identity has not been released pending notification of family.

