Motorcyclist dies after driving off Trappers Loop in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist who lost control of his bike Thursday on Trappers Loop died after being airlifted to an area hospital.

At 3:30 p.m., the motorcycle was southbound on Trappers Loop near mile marker 6 when the rider left the road.

“The rider was unable to maintain his lane of travel, left the roadway, and was thrown from the motorcycle,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says. “The rider suffered several injuries and was air lifted to the hospital.

“Once there, his condition declined and he died of his injuries. Speed appears to be a contributing factor.”

The name of the victim has not yet been released.