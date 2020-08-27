Motorcyclist dies after suffering critical injuries in West Jordan crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcycle rider who suffered critical injuries on Friday in West Jordan has died.

Jesse James Martin, 24, was transported to a hospital in critical condition after his motorcycle crashed in the roadway near 7763 S. Campus Drive, at 1:24 a.m. Friday.

“He was rushed to the hospital with a severe brain injury, fractures in his face, broken ribs, a broken arm, a broken pelvis, and detached retina,” a GoFundMe account says.

“After surgery to stop the bleeding in his brain, he suffered a brain stem stroke. Because of the brain injury he was pronounced brain dead on Sunday, Aug. 23 at 1:30 a.m.”

The statement says his family planned to donate his organs.

Martin was the youngest of six children, the statement says.

“His family nickname his “Oowie” because of the noise he made as a baby. He was a lively 24-year-old who enjoyed gatherings, cars, basketball, and his goldendoodle, Calvin.

“He drove cross country with his brother Steven as a truck driver. He had an amazing bond with his parents and siblings — and lit up every room with his smile and charm.

“He joins his grandma Carol, older brother Anthony, and cousin Ricky in heaven. We love you, Oowie.”

The GoFundMe account says funds raised will help the family “cover the unforeseen bills due to this tragedy.”