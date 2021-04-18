Motorcyclist dies at scene after collision in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 35-year-old man died Sunday morning when his motorcycle collided with an SUV on the east side of Salt Lake City.

The accident happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of 700 East and 1300 South, said Watch Commander Lt. Steve Wooldbridge, Salt Lake City Police Department.

“The motorcyclist ended up having fatal injuries,” Wooldbridge told Gephardt Daily. “Some citizens tried to help him out at the scene, but his injuries were non-survivable.

“Our team was called out and is doing a thorough investigation just as we would with any fatal vehicle crash,” Wooldbridge said.

Investigators hope to determine the speeds being traveled, who had right of way, and other elements in the accident.

The SUV driver remained at the accident site and is cooperating with police, Wooldbridge said. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Salt Lake City police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident and may have information to call at 801-799-3000.