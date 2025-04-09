Motorcyclist dies in crash after fleeing police in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 9, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 36-year-old man from West Valley City died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening after fleeing from police, according to Sgt. Longman of the West Valley City Police Department.

The incident began around 6:45 p.m., when an officer observed two motorcycles traveling westbound on 3500 South near 3200 West. The riders were reportedly driving recklessly and speeding.

A West Valley City officer attempted a traffic stop at 3500 South and 3600 West, but both motorcyclists accelerated away, heading northbound on 3600 West at what police described as an “extremely high rate of speed.”

Following department protocol, the officer discontinued the pursuit, pulling to the side of the road and deactivating all emergency lights and sirens. No chase ensued.

Shortly after, at least one of the riders turned eastbound onto Parkway Boulevard from 3600 West. While navigating a turn near 3400 West Parkway Boulevard, the rider lost control and “laid down the bike,” resulting in a fatal crash.

The 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his identity pending notification of family.

The West Valley City Crash Investigation Team responded to the scene. Parkway Boulevard was closed for several hours, reopening around 11 p.m.

The second motorcyclist involved in the initial incident has not been located, and police have not provided further details about their status.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Valley City Police Department at 801-840-4000.