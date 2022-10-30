Motorcyclist dies in Hurricane crash after striking back of car

HURRICANE, Utah, Oct. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist is dead after his bike crashed into the back of a car Saturday night on State Route 9 in Hurricane.

Dispatch was alerted at about 9:23 p.m., a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol says.

“The motorcycle was reported to be traveling eastbound on SR-9 at excessive speeds and cutting in and out of traffic before striking the rear of a black Nissan Versa,” the UHP statement says.

“After impact, the male rider was thrown from the motorcycle, and both the rider and the motorcycle slid into westbound lanes.

“The rider was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.”

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

“Excessive speed and reckless driving are being investigated as contributors to the crash,” the statement says.