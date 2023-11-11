Motorcyclist dies in Ogden crash

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died Friday evening after a motorist turned in front of him on Wall Avenue.

The driver did not see the motorcyclist, according to an 8:30 p.m. press release from the Ogden Police Department.

The crash came as the southbound car was preparing to make a left turn off Wall Avenue onto 9th Street. The motorcycle was northbound on Wall.

“The passenger vehicle did not see the motorcyclist, made the left turn, and was struck by the motorcyclist,” police said, noting no impairment was immediately suspected and the 5:31 p.m. incident is still the focus of an active and ongoing investigation.