Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash on Trappers Loop near Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died Sunday of injuries he suffered when the bike he was riding crashed on Trappers Loop Road.

Lt. Nick Street, with Utah Highway Patrol, said the crash occurred at 3:39 p.m. as the single male rider was southbound on state Route 167 at milepost 9.

“It appears that the rider was traveling outside of the envelope of his abilities as he entered an uphill left-hand turn,” Street told Gephardt Daily.

The rider, on a 2015 Honda CBR550, was in Lane 1 of two southbound lanes, and was unable to navigate the curve, Street said. The bike crossed to the right into Lane 2, then the right shoulder, then left the pavement, where it struck a metal guardrail. The rider was thrown over the guardrail and down the embankment.

An air ambulance was called and transported the injured man to the hospital, where he passed away.

Street said the man, whose name has not yet been released, was wearing a full face helmet and some protective gear.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made known.