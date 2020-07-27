Motorcyclist dies of injuries day after hitting deer on Mirror Lake Highway

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, July 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 65-year-old man died Sunday of injuries he sustained Saturday when he struck a deer while riding his motorcycle on state Route 150 Mirror Lake Highway.

A news release from the Department of Public Safety says the crash happened at about 9:40 a.m. Saturday near milepost 43.

The driver was wearing full protective gear, including helmet, leather and riding boots, the news release says.

His injuries were considered life-threatening, and he was transported to the hospital by medical helicopter.

He succumbed to his injuries at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Officials have not released his name.

SR-150 was down to one lane for about two hours Saturday while the investigation was completed, DPS said.