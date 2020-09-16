Motorcyclist dies when bike skids into oncoming traffic on SR-24 in Wayne County

TORREY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on State Route 24 on Tuesday afternoon near Torrey in Wayne County.

The crash happened at 3:12 p.m. when the driver of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling with a large group on SR-24 near mile marker 73, a news release from UHP says.

Tire debris was in the road, and the front two motorcycles slowed to avoid it.

“The driver of the Harley-Davidson slowed to avoid the front two motorcyclists, left his lane and went into oncoming traffic,” the news release states. “During the braking skid of the motorcycle, he lost control and was struck by a car traveling northbound.”

The motorcyclist was killed on impact. Authorities have yet to release his name pending notification of all family members.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.