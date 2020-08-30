Motorcyclist fatally injured in accident on Washington Blvd. in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden Police officers responded to the scene of a fatal accident involving a motorcycle and a car Saturday on the 2000 block of Washington Boulevard.

A 71-year-old man was riding a 2004 Harley-Davidson southbound on Washington when he struck the rear of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, driven by a 20-year-old man, that was stopped in the travel lane for a red light, an Ogden Police news release said.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown over the handlebars and hit his head on the pavement. He died of his injuries at the scene.

The Ogden Police Traffic Bureau investigated the accident.

“Neither speed nor impairment is suspected in this incident,” the news release said.

The name of the motorcyclist was not released.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.