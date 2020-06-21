Motorcyclist fatally injured in crash on I-80 in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, June 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was fatally injured Saturday when he failed to negotiate a bend on Interstate 80 and lost control of the bike.

The fatal crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. as the 43-year-old man “was traveling above the posted speed limit going eastbound on Interstate 80 near milepost 158 on a 2011 Harley Davidson,” Utah Highway Patrol stated in a news release.

Milepost 158 is near Wanship in Summit County.

The bike crashed into the median, and several witnesses stopped to render first-aid, but the motorcyclist died of his injuries at the scene, UHP said. He was the only person on the bike.

Witnesses told officials the man was not wearing a helmet.

“I-80 was shut down for about one hour while a medical helicopter was on scene. Traffic later opened back up with intermittent delays in both directions while the Utah Highway Patrol flew a drone around the crash site,” the UHP news release said.

The scene was cleared and the road was open in all directions by about 7:30 p.m.

The name of the motorcyclist is not being released, pending notification of family members.

“In 2019 there were 47 motorcyclists killed on Utah roads, a 24% increase from 2018. We ask all drivers to be more aware of their surroundings as motorcycle season is in full swing and we urge cyclists to take the steps to keep themselves safe on the roadway too by wearing safety equipment and holding proper motorcycle endorsements,” the news release said.